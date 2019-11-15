Mountain Health Network (MHN) has selected St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute as a Center of Excellence (COE). Effective October 8, 2019, all coronary interventional cardiac catheterization services became centralized at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute.

To be named a MHN Center of Excellence, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care. Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital was selected as MHN’s first COE in August 2019.

“Highly specialized cardiovascular services are greatly needed for the tri-state region,” said Michael Mullins, FACHE, president and CEO, MHN. “St. Mary’s has been a leader for more than 40 years as a nationally recognized cardiovascular program that is supported by an outstanding team. We thank the medical staff, clinical staff and leadership of both St. Mary’s and Cabell Huntington hospital for their collaboration and work to bring this important COE to fruition. As a result, cardiovascular services in the region will elevate to an even higher level of quality, efficiency and service.”

The integrating of cardiovascular services is underway and will continue for the next several months. The Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at St. Mary’s and new system protocols for acute cardiac emergencies at Cabell Huntington Hospital are further examples of advanced health care made available through Mountain Health Network.

For more information, visit www.st-marys.org.

Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons

Nepal Chowdhury, MD

Nestor Dans, MD

Richard Heuer, MD

Andrew Christopher, MD (ICU)

Cardiac Anesthesia

Brittany L. Adams-Beymer, MD

Matt Delph, MD

Lawrence D. Lee, MD

Mark L. Newfeld, MD

Cardiology

Silvestre P. Cansino, MD

Mehiar El-Hamdani, MD

Gudjon Karlsson, MD

Melissa Lester, DO

Jason Mader, DO

Mehrette M. Maru, MD

Rameez T. Sayyed, MD

Daniel D. Snavely, MD

Ralph A. Stephens, MD

Mark Studeny, MD

Ellen Thompson, MD

Robert Touchon, MD

Andrew N. Vaughan, MD

Paulette Wehner, MD

Electrophysiology

Esam N. Baryun, MD

Aamir Cheema, MD

George K. Joseph, MD

Paul Okhumale, MD

Sirisha Reddy, MD

Heart Failure

Carlos A. Reuda-Rios, MD

Vascular

Lee C. Haikal, MD

J. Chris Kitchen, MD

