Mountain Health Network (MHN) invites the community to join in painting the area pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
MHN asks local businesses to once again Paint the Town Pink. Businesses are asked to decorate their store fronts or buildings with pink lights, breast cancer awareness slogans or be creative and support the cause in their own way. Community members are also encouraged to wear pink Friday, Oct. 22, as part of the MHN Pink Out!
Also in October, Tim Martin, chief operating officer, Cabell Huntington Hospital, is serving as a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador. Martin will wear pink throughout the month as he works to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths,” Martin said. “One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, so it’s extremely important to raise awareness of the disease and the importance of early detection.”
During the month of October, St. Mary’s Breast Center is offering free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women who meet certain income guidelines. These mammograms will be paid for through the St. Mary’s Pink Ribbon Fund, a fund of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation. For more information on how to qualify for a free mammogram, and/or to schedule an appointment call St. Mary’s Breast Center at 304.526.8221.
Mountain Health Network breast centers recommend that women receive a screening mammogram every year beginning at age 40. To schedule a mammogram, contact:
Cabell Huntington Hospital Breast Health Center: 304.526.2270
