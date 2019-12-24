Mountain Health Network (MHN) has entered into a joint venture with DASCO Home Medical Equipment to offer a more streamlined approach to providing home medical equipment to patients in West Virginia and Ohio.
The new joint venture, DASCO-Mountain Health Home Medical Equipment, is designed to offer patients a smoother transition from hospital stay to home. It specializes in respiratory equipment, such as home oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), nebulizers and other similar non-vent equipment and supplies.
Walkers, wheelchairs, adjustable beds, rollators, bedside commodes and off-the-shelf orthopedic supplies are also available for delivery.
DASCO-Mountain Health Home Medical Equipment has staff and supplies on hand, eliminating the need to make arrangements that could delay a patient’s discharge from the hospital or their immediate use of the needed equipment.
The addition of the new venture is seamless for patients, and patient choice for other home medical equipment providers continues to be offered.
“This agreement helps us improve the continuum of quality care for our patients and offer a choice after they leave our facilities,” said Michael Mullins, FACHE, president and CEO of MHN.
“We’ll have more influence in the quality, inventory and expense of home medical equipment as we make the most of DASCO’s long-time expertise in the business. It’s a partnership in getting our patients the equipment they need to improve their quality of life.”
The facility is located at 1231 Sixth Avenue in Huntington and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients will need a prescription and insurance card to begin the process. A 24-hour on-call service is also available seven days a week.
DASCO is a family-owned and operated home medical equipment company based in Columbus, Ohio. It has been providing home medical equipment to people in the area for more than 30 years with similar joint ventures at eight of its 15 locations.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital for the last two years, and we’re excited to take things to the next level with a healthcare leader that’s known for the highest quality of patient care,” said Jason Seeley, president of DASCO.
“We’re excited about supporting the community, and we’re happy this venture benefits our patients.”