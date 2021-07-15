Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are offering sports physicals to area high school students at several convenient locations.
Area athletic programs require students to complete a sports physical prior to participating in sports programs throughout the school year. The following locations will offer sports physicals for $25 per student:
CHH Family Medical Center Proctorville
7718 County Road 107 Proctorville, OH 45669
740.886.1150
CHH 5th St. Urgent Care
2 Stonecrest Drive
Huntington, WV 25701
304.525.2273
CHH 20th St Women’s & Family
1115 20th Street Ste., 100 Huntington, WV 25701
304.697.7000
CHH Family Medical Center Merritt’s Creek
100 Meadow Pointe Barboursville, WV 25504
304.399.2990
CHH Family Medical Center Kenova
750 Oak Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304.453.6136
CHH Barboursville Family Practice
4 Chateau Grove Lane Barboursville WV 25504
304.736.4000
Cannonsburg Primary Care
6572 Midland Trail Ashland, KY 41102
606.928.1881
St. Mary’s Urgent Care
2827 Fifth Ave. Huntington, WV 25702
304.399.7182
St. Mary’s Family Care Barboursville
One Chateau Lane Barboursville, WV 25504
304.736.4700
St. Mary’s Family Care Highlawn
2833 Fifth Ave. Huntington, WV 25702
304.399.7280
St. Mary’s Family Care Hurricane
147 Willow Tree Way
Hurricane, WV 25526
304.397.3002
St. Mary’s Family Care Ironton
1408 Campbell Drive
Ironton, OH 45638
740.533.9750
St. Mary’s Women & Family Care
143 Peyton St.
Barboursville, WV 25504
304.697.2035
St. Mary’s Pediatrics
2828 First Ave., Ste. 305 Huntington, WV 25702
304.399.7565
Please bring all forms provided by your school to be filled out during the physical. MHN facilities do not have access to school forms.