The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

mhn doc and patient
Buy Now

Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are offering sports physicals to area high school students at several convenient locations.

Area athletic programs require students to complete a sports physical prior to participating in sports programs throughout the school year. The following locations will offer sports physicals for $25 per student:

CHH Family Medical Center Proctorville

7718 County Road 107 Proctorville, OH 45669

740.886.1150

CHH 5th St. Urgent Care

2 Stonecrest Drive

Huntington, WV 25701

304.525.2273

CHH 20th St Women’s & Family

1115 20th Street Ste., 100 Huntington, WV 25701

304.697.7000

CHH Family Medical Center Merritt’s Creek

100 Meadow Pointe Barboursville, WV 25504

304.399.2990

CHH Family Medical Center Kenova

750 Oak Street

Kenova, WV 25530

304.453.6136

CHH Barboursville Family Practice

4 Chateau Grove Lane Barboursville WV 25504

304.736.4000

Cannonsburg Primary Care

6572 Midland Trail Ashland, KY 41102

606.928.1881

St. Mary’s Urgent Care

2827 Fifth Ave. Huntington, WV 25702

304.399.7182

St. Mary’s Family Care Barboursville

One Chateau Lane Barboursville, WV 25504

304.736.4700

St. Mary’s Family Care Highlawn

2833 Fifth Ave. Huntington, WV 25702

304.399.7280

St. Mary’s Family Care Hurricane

147 Willow Tree Way

Hurricane, WV 25526

304.397.3002

St. Mary’s Family Care Ironton

1408 Campbell Drive

Ironton, OH 45638

740.533.9750

St. Mary’s Women & Family Care

143 Peyton St.

Barboursville, WV 25504

304.697.2035

St. Mary’s Pediatrics

2828 First Ave., Ste. 305 Huntington, WV 25702

304.399.7565

Please bring all forms provided by your school to be filled out during the physical. MHN facilities do not have access to school forms.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you