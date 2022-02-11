CHH among the top hospitals nationally for orthopedics; SMMC five-star recipient for defibrillator procedures and hip fracture treatment
Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) have both been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
CHH is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the 11th year in a row and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for the fourth year in a row, according to new research by Healthgrades.
Cabell Huntington Hospital was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:
• Joint Replacement Excellence Award for 15 years in a row (2008-2022)
• Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award for five years in a row (2018-2022)
• Neurosciences Excellence Award for two years in a row (2021-2022)
• Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award for two years in a row (2021-2022)
• Stroke Care Excellence Award for two years in a row (2021-2022)
SMMC is 5-star rated for Defibrillator Procedures for the second year in a row and Hip Fracture outcomes for the seventh consecutive year, according to the new Healthgrades research.
“Our hospitals are committed to providing high quality care and exceptional outcomes to all we serve,” said Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief medical officer, MHN. “These recognitions confirm that commitment and I congratulate all of the physicians and staff in these areas for their hard work.”
The hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement have demonstrated exceptional quality of care. From 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s
100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award have, on average, 64.9% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*
Additionally, patients treated at hospitals that did not receive the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award are, on average, 1.7 times more likely to experience one or more complications in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*
The Healthgrades analysis also shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they
were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.*
Additionally, from 2018-2020, patients having cardiac defibrillator implants in hospitals with 5-stars have, on average 62% lower risk of experiencing a complication than if they were treated in hospitals with 1-star.* Similarly, patients having hip fracture repair in hospitals receiving 1-star are, twice as likely to experience one or more complications than if they were treated in hospitals with 5-stars.*
“Consumers can feel confident that hospitals receiving these recognitions have demonstrated their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “The recognition helps provide peace of mind when selecting a place for care.”
*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 shortterm acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and
evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohortspecific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than ex-pected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).
