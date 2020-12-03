Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), members of Mountain Health Network, have once again been recognized by Healthgrades for quality and excellence.
CHH has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the 10th year in a row.
CHH is the only hospital in West Virginia and the Tri-State to receive this designation. CHH was also recognized as one of Healthgrades 2021 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. This marks the third year to receive this distinction.
CHH’S HEALTHGRADES 2021 AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE INCLUDE:
Orthopedics
• ONLY hospital in WV to be America’s 100 Best for Joint Replacement 10 Years in a Row
• ONLY hospital in WV to receive Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for 14 Years in a Row
• ONLY hospital in WV among the Top 5% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 11 Years in a Row
• ONLY hospital in WV Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 14 Years in a Row
• Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ for four years in a row
• ONLY hospital in WV among the Top 10% in the nation for overall orthopedic services for four years in a row
• Five-Star Recipient for total hip replacement for four years in a row
• Five-Star Recipient for knee replacement surgery for 14 years in a row
• Among the Top 5% in the nation for Overall Orthopedic Services
• Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery
Cardiology
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for three years in a row
Gastroenterology
• Five-Star Recipient for Colorectal Surgeries for three years in a row
Critical Care
• Healthgrades Critical Care Excellence Award™ for two years in a row
• Named among the Top 10% in the nation for Critical Care for two years in a row
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for four years in a row
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for six years in a row
Labor and Delivery
• Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery for two years in a row
Pulmonology
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia
Neuroscience
• Healthgrades 2021 Neurosciences Excellence Award™
• Healthgrades 2021 Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™
• Healthgrades 2021 Stroke Care Excellence Award™
• Among the Top 5% in the nation for Cranial Neurosurgery
• Among the Top 10% in the nation for Neurosciences
• Among the Top 10% in the nation for Treatment of Stroke
• Among the Top 10% in the nation Cranial Neurosurgery
• Five-Star Recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery for three years in a row
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke for three years in a row
SMMC’S HEALTHGRADES 2021 AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE INCLUDE:
Cardiology
• Five-Star Recipient for Defibrillator Procedures Orthopedics
• Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for six years in a row
These achievements are part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation may have on health outcomes.