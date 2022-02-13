‘Tis the season for family, festivities and way too much food. Temptations are everywhere, parties and travel disrupt daily routines and it doesn’t last for just one day. So, how do you stick to a healthy eating plan when everyone around you is splurging?
Here are five tips that can help:
1. Holiday-Proof Your Plan
You may not be able to control what food you’re served, and you’re going to see other people eating tempting treats. Meet these challenges armed with a plan:
• If you’re invited to a party, offer to bring a healthy dish along.
• If you have a sweet treat, cut back on other carbs (like potatoes and bread) during the meal.
• Don’t skip meals to save up for a feast. You’ll be really hungry and more likely to overeat.
• If you do slip up, get right back to healthy eating with your next meal.
2. Outsmart the Buffet
When you face a spread of holiday food, make healthy choices easier:
• Have a small plate of the foods you like best and then move away from the buffet table.
• Start with vegetables to take the edge off your appetite.
• Eat slowly. It takes at least 20 minutes for your brain to realize you’re full.
• Avoid or limit alcohol. If you do have an alcoholic drink, have it with food.
• If you are diabetic, plan to stay on top of your blood sugar. Check it more often during the holidays, and if you take medicine, ask your doctor if the amount needs to be adjusted.
3. Fit in Favorites
No food is on the naughty list. Choose the dishes you really love and can’t get any other time of year, like Aunt Edna’s pumpkin pie. Slow down and savor a small serving and make sure to count it in your meal plan.
4. Keep Moving
You’ve got a lot on your plate this time of year and physical activity can get crowded out. But being active is your secret holiday weapon as it can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce stress during this most stressful time of year. Get moving with friends and family, such as taking a walk after a holiday meal.
5. Get Your Zzz’s
Going out more and staying out later often means cutting back on sleep. When you’re sleep deprived, you’ll tend to eat more and prefer high-fat, high-sugar food. Aim for seven to eight hours per night to guard against mindless eating.
Most of all, remember what the season is about — celebrating and connecting with the people you care about. When you focus more on the fun, it’s easier to focus less on the food.
