As part of its commitment to the health care of the community, as well as the safety of patients and employees, Mountain Health Network (MHN) is implementing new restricted visitation policies for both Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The policies went into effect Monday, June 1.
“We want to ensure that our patients receive as much support as possible,” said Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief clinical officer, MHN. “We know that loved ones are an important part of their recovery and so we are resuming visitation with restrictions. We thank everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation as we work together to optimize both the health and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers.”
Systemwide general visitation guidelines at both CHH and SMMC are:
• All visitors should arrive wearing a mask and continue to wear one during their entire stay. Visitors must provide their own mask.
• Visitors will be screened at the entrance using a brief series of questions.
• All visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and departure from patient rooms and the facility.
• Visitors must be age 18 or older.
• Compassionate care considerations and exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.
• Exceptions to visitation hours may be made for essential caregivers.
Emergency Department
• Emergency Department patients at a MHN facility may have one person accompany them into the facility/room who must remain in the room with the patient during his/her ER visit.
• All other visitors must remain in vehicles.
Inpatient & Outpatient Surgeries and Procedures
• Adult patients having an outpatient procedure or surgery at a Mountain Health facility may have one designated person accompany them to the facility.
• This designated person will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the procedure and will be contacted by the staff throughout the procedure with updates, as well as discharge instructions once the procedure is finished.
• Visitors of adult inpatients taken to surgery will be asked to wait in the patient room during the procedure.
• Pediatric patients having a procedure or surgery may have one parent/guardian accompany them into the facility and remain with the patient until the procedure. During the procedure, this parent/guardian may wait in the lobby.
Labor & Delivery and Mother Baby Unit
• Labor & Delivery and post-partum patients who are admitted to a MHN facility may have one designated support person in labor, delivery, and for the duration of the mother’s hospital stay.
Adult Inpatient:
• Adult inpatients who are admitted may designate one primary and one alternate visitor who may come into the building with the purpose of visiting the patient during their stay.
• Adult inpatients may have only one of these designated visitors in the building at a time during the visiting hours of 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. and during discharge instructions.
• The visitor may only leave the patient room to go to the cafeteria OR to meet food delivery personnel in the lobby. Once a visitor exits the building, they will not be allowed to return until the next day.
• No visitors for anyone in isolation for suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
Pediatrics, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit & Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
• Pediatric, PICU and NICU patients who are admitted to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital will be allowed up to two essential caregivers (parents or guardians
only) who may come into the building with the purpose of visiting the patient during their stay.
• Patients may have only one of these designated visitors in the building at a time.
• The visitor may only leave the patient room to go to the cafeteria OR to meet food delivery personnel in the lobby.
Physician Offices and Clinics
• Patients at physician offices and clinics may be asked to wait in their vehicles or outside the office until their appointment. Contact your provider’s office/clinic for information prior to your appointment.
• Family members of adult patients will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary. If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany the patient.
• Pediatric patients may have one parent or guardian present during the appointment who remains in the exam room with them.
• Patients arriving to receive and discuss critical results with their provider may be accompanied by one visitor to their appointment.