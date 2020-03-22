Mountain teleHealth art
Buy Now

You don’t have to leave home to get the care you need.

Download the Mountain teleHEALTH app on your smartphone or tablet for immediate access to non-emergency healthcare.

1. Visit your app store (Google Play or Apple App Store)

2. In the search feature, type Mountain teleHEALTH

3. Click on the app that looks like this and download to your device

4. If you have already set up your account at mountaintelehealth.com, then simply log in. If you have not set up an account, follow the prompts and fill out the information.

If you have questions, please call 304.526.2074

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.