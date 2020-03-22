You don’t have to leave home to get the care you need.
Download the Mountain teleHEALTH app on your smartphone or tablet for immediate access to non-emergency healthcare.
1. Visit your app store (Google Play or Apple App Store)
2. In the search feature, type Mountain teleHEALTH
3. Click on the app that looks like this and download to your device
4. If you have already set up your account at mountaintelehealth.com, then simply log in. If you have not set up an account, follow the prompts and fill out the information.
If you have questions, please call 304.526.2074