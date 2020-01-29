Dealing with the loss of a close friend or family member can be one of the most difficult challenges many of us face. Loss is understood as a natural part of life, but we can still be overcome by shock and confusion, which can lead to prolonged periods of sadness or depression. Grieving is an important process to overcome these feelings.
“Grief is really the emotional expression to loss in our lives,” said Rev. Greg Creasy, director of St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission. “Most of the time, we equate loss with death. But it can also come from losing a job or moving to a different location. Any loss that someone has can bring on grief.”
Every episode of loss will manifest itself in a different way, depending on the relationship you had with the person or the circumstances that is involved.
“I tell people that grief is a natural expression,” Creasy said. “You’re going to experience different emotions. You’re going to experience different things in this time of grief. And it may last a long time or it may last a brief time. It all depends on your circumstances and how well you cope with that and the support systems you have around you.” St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission hosts a free four-week course called Navigating Grief to help people who are struggling with loss.
“We developed this course to help people understand what grief is, how it manifests itself in our lives and things we can do to work through that grief and learn to live with those losses and changes that have come,” Creasy said.
“Because it’s something we don’t want to touch or think about many times, we don’t talk about what we’re feeling. And I think that’s something we can help with during this class and just give people those tools they can use in everyday life.”
The Navigating Grief group will meet each Monday from Feb. 3 to Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospitality House, 2801 S. Staunton Rd. in Huntington.
“It is very informal,” Creasy said. “It’s an open group atmosphere and we encourage participation. But I’ve also had people just sit and take everything in as well because they need to hear some of these things before they can learn to respond and release and talk about what they’re feeling.” Creasy has seen great results from the course since St. Mary’s began offering it in 2017.
“We’ve seen a lot of people say, ‘It’s nice that I’m not alone in the feelings that I’m having,’” Creasy said. “We’ve had people develop relationships that have been very helpful to them as they continue on in this journey. It’s something where we’ve seen a lot of success.”
Creasy encourages people to look for signs that grief is affecting their everyday life. “It could be as simple as being emotional, not having composure and crying frequency,” he said. “Grief can lead to withdrawal from other people. Not sleeping well is another sign of grief issues. Sometimes just being stuck in a place and not being able to move forward. Not caring about your personal appearance or how your house looks. All those things could be markers or signs you’ve got something going on inside that you need to address.”
To register for Navigating Grief, call St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission at (304) 526-1188.