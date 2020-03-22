Mountain Health Network (MHN) has launched a website that offers ease of navigation for all MHN websites and affiliates and can be accessed at www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
“The website serves as the entry for all of our current websites and offers information about Mountain Health Network, our branding and several of our system publications,” said Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer for MHN. “The website is also mobile responsive, which adapts automatically to device size, whether you are viewing the site on a desktop computer, tablet or mobile device.”
The site will also add some new features to the current sites for
ease of use.
“All of our network facilities and services can be accessed in one location,” Stump explained. “No matter where you are in the region you can find a physician or a center of care that will meet your needs. In the future, we plan to add a medical library for patients to quickly look up medical terms and information on various health topics and we hope to offer a way for family and loved ones to send small gifts from our gift shops to patients in any of our hospitals.”
If you have feedback you would like to share regarding the new site, please email shawn.jordan@chhi.org or call 304.399.6742.