For Dr. Megafu, his approach to pain management is to look at the whole picture and not just where the pain is located. “Pain management has to be holistic,” he said. “I look at the patient as a whole and take into account everything causing the pain.”
Dr. Megafu said it’s also important to take a multi-disciplinary approach to pain management. “Sometimes you may be referred to another provider. Someone in physical therapy, or physiatry, or neurology,” he said. “That referral doesn’t mean the pain relief specialist is not helping. It’s actually part of the treatment.”
During his time at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Megafu learned a variety of techniques and ways of addressing pain, from steroid injections and radiofrequency ablations to techniques for facial pain and migraines. “If a patient needs pain intervention, we want to fi gure out all of the ways to take care of that patient.”
Common pain syndromes treated at St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists include cancer pain, joint pathology of the spine, complex regional pain syndrome, pelvic pain and chronic back or neck pain. For anyone visiting a pain relief specialist for the fi rst time, Dr. Megafu suggests paying attention to the pain and what helps it and what doesn’t. “It’s important to understand the body and have an idea what works best for you.” Patients should also know any allergies and what medications they are currently taking and share those with the pain relief specialist.
Dr. Megafu received his master’s degree in HIV/AIDS management/ industrial psychology from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. He completed an internship in surgery at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and a residency in anesthesiology at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He also completed a post-doctoral clinical fellowship at the Blaustein Pain Treatment Center at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and a fellowship in pain medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Megafu joins the team of Pramod Kumar, MD, Rudy Malayil, MD, and Maegen Brennan, NP, at St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists.
For more information about St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists visit www.st-marys.org or call 304.525.7246.