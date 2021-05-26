With COVID-19 on everyone’s mind, it’s still important to look after yourself by getting the medical care you need to stay healthy.
Monitoring your health is an important part of maintaining it and blood tests can provide a wealth of information. In addition to measuring cholesterol and triglycerides, values on a blood test can alert you to potential issues related to your organs and their functionality. Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) are pleased to once again offer wellness blood proﬁles to the community.
Numbers play an important part in tracking your health and the more you know, the better you will understand how to stay in a healthy range.
Screenings and tests provide you with the numbers you need to stay on track and stay ahead of health concerns that increase as you age.
Cholesterol and triglycerides
Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in foods from animals and is also created in your liver. Foods high in saturated and trans fats such as meat, poultry, some oils and dairy products cause the liver to make more cholesterol than it otherwise would. There are two types of cholesterol – LDL or bad cholesterol that causes buildup and blockage in the arteries and HDL or good cholesterol that helps remove buildup in the arteries. Too much bad cholesterol and not enough good cholesterol can lead to a heart attack or stroke.
You can control your cholesterol by eliminating controllable risk factors such as smoking and high blood pressure and through diet and exercise. If you are age 20 or older, you should have your cholesterol measured every ﬁve years.
Healthy cholesterol levels are:
• Total cholesterol level should be less than 200 mg/dL*
• Bad Cholesterol (LDL) should be less than 100 mg/dL
• Good Cholesterol (HDL) should be above 40 mg/dL for men and above 50 mg/dL for women
*Milligrams per Deciliter
Alongside monitoring your cholesterol, you also need to know your numbers for your triglycerides, a type of fat found in your blood. Triglycerides store unused calories that are released between meals for energy. Eating more calories than you burn can cause you to have high triglycerides. High triglycerides can increase your risk of heart disease.
A simple blood test can reveal whether your triglycerides fall into a healthy range:
• Normal – less than 150 mg/dL
• High – 200 to 499 mg/dL
• Borderline high – 150 to 199 mg/dL
• Very high – 500 mg/dL
In addition to cholesterol, blood proﬁles include 29 different tests, such as glucose and calcium for $25. Optional hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone tests are available for an additional $5 per test, and Vitamin D screening is an additional $15 per test. Fasting should be performed prior to lab work.
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, locations have changed and appointments are now required.
Both CHH and SMMC will offer blood proﬁle screenings May 4 – May 28, Monday – Friday 7–10 a.m., by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the Mountain Health Network Wellness Proﬁle Scheduling Center at 304.526.1056.
Proﬁles will be available at four locations. Please let the scheduler know which location you would like to visit:
• CHH Lab, 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th Street, Huntington
• SMMC Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington
• HIMG, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
• SMMC Ironton Campus, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
Everyone will be screened at the entrance and a mask must be worn at all times. We also ask that you practice social distancing throughout your visit. Your cooperation and understanding are appreciated as we make these changes to keep everyone safer.