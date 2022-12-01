The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MHN blood work pic
Buy Now

Monitoring your health is an important part of maintaining it and blood tests can provide a wealth of information. In addition to measuring cholesterol and triglycerides, values on a blood test can alert you to potential issues related to your organs and their functionality. Mountain Health Network is pleased to once again offer wellness blood profiles to the community.

Numbers play an important part in tracking your health and the more you know, the better you will understand how to stay in a healthy range.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you