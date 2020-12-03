Essential reporting in volatile times.

Primary care is the day-to-day health care given by a healthcare provider. This provider acts as the first contact and principal point of continuing care for patients, coordinating other specialist care that the patient may need.

The importance of having a primary care provider (PCP) extends beyond their ability to cover a number of different health issues. Their knowledge and familiarity with their patients can help catch changes in a person’s day-to-day health more quickly and save valuable time explaining medical history. PCPs help keep track of screenings and manage chronic conditions. And they can also personalize care, delivering specific needs for their patients instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s extremely important to keep up regular healthcare appointments, so that a minor health issue doesn’t become something much bigger down the road. All Mountain Health Network providers are following CDC guidelines to help keep their patients safer.

The following St. Mary's primary care providers are now accepting new patients:

 

The following St. Mary’s primary care providers are now accepting new patients:

HIMG Family Practice

5170 U.S. Route 60 East

304.528.4600

Ahmed Abdelgaber, MD

Gregory Carico, MD

Myron Lewis, MD

Russell Snyder, MD

C. Dewayne Tackett, MD

Terrence Triplett, MD

Robert Turner, MD

Lois Weixler, DO

 

HIMG Women’s Health

5170 U.S. Route 60 East

304.528.4643

Erica Barringer, DO

 

St. Mary’s Family Care-Barboursville

One Chateau Lane, Barboursville

304.736.4700

Timothy Saxe, MD

Robin Tolbert, DO

 

St. Mary’s Family Care-Highlawn

2833 Fifth Ave., Huntington

304.399.7280

Janet Wallace, MD

 

St. Mary’s Family Care-Hurricane

147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane

304.397.3002

David Life, MD

 

St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton

1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton

740.533.9750

Maggie Lawentmann, DO

 

St. Mary’s Women and Family Care

143 Peyton St., Barboursville

304.697.2035

Ben Allan, MD

Clifton Bolinger, MD

