Primary care is the day-to-day health care given by a healthcare provider. This provider acts as the first contact and principal point of continuing care for patients, coordinating other specialist care that the patient may need.
The importance of having a primary care provider (PCP) extends beyond their ability to cover a number of different health issues. Their knowledge and familiarity with their patients can help catch changes in a person’s day-to-day health more quickly and save valuable time explaining medical history. PCPs help keep track of screenings and manage chronic conditions. And they can also personalize care, delivering specific needs for their patients instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s extremely important to keep up regular healthcare appointments, so that a minor health issue doesn’t become something much bigger down the road. All Mountain Health Network providers are following CDC guidelines to help keep their patients safer.
To find a PCP near you, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
The following St. Mary’s primary care providers are now accepting new patients:
HIMG Family Practice
5170 U.S. Route 60 East
304.528.4600
Ahmed Abdelgaber, MD
Gregory Carico, MD
Myron Lewis, MD
Russell Snyder, MD
C. Dewayne Tackett, MD
Terrence Triplett, MD
Robert Turner, MD
Lois Weixler, DO
HIMG Women’s Health
5170 U.S. Route 60 East
304.528.4643
Erica Barringer, DO
St. Mary’s Family Care-Barboursville
One Chateau Lane, Barboursville
304.736.4700
Timothy Saxe, MD
Robin Tolbert, DO
St. Mary’s Family Care-Highlawn
2833 Fifth Ave., Huntington
304.399.7280
Janet Wallace, MD
St. Mary’s Family Care-Hurricane
147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane
304.397.3002
David Life, MD
St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton
1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
740.533.9750
Maggie Lawentmann, DO
St. Mary’s Women and Family Care
143 Peyton St., Barboursville
304.697.2035
Ben Allan, MD
Clifton Bolinger, MD
To learn more, go to www.mountainhealthnetwork.org