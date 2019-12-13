Cigarette smoking is the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. Each year 480,000, or one out of every five, deaths are caused by smoking.
For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November, which is Nov. 21. This year the day is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives — not just for a day, but year round. The event also provides an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, health care providers and others to encourage people to make a plan to quit or to make that the day they actually stop smoking.
“No one claims that quitting is easy,” said Rhonda Sheridan, RRT, CTTS, coordinator of pulmonary rehabilitation at St. Mary’s and a certified tobacco treatment specialist. “It’s a big step. A commitment that is only possible if you have decided to put your health first.”
After just one year, people who quit cut their risk of coronary heart disease in half and their risk of heart attack drops dramatically. After five years, the risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus and bladder is cut in half and the risk of cervical cancer falls to that of a non-smoker.
The first step to quitting successfully is to choose a “Quit Day.” The day should be within the next month because picking a date too far away can allow someone time to change their mind. Whatever date a person chooses, he or she should circle it on their calendar and make a strong, personal commitment to quit on that day.
As for how to quit, there is no one right way as each person is different. Most smokers prefer to quit cold turkey. Others cut down on the number of cigarettes they smoke a little bit each day. Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) can help reduce withdrawal symptoms, but it works best when used as part of a stop-smoking plan that addresses both the physical and psychological components of quitting smoking.
St. Mary’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation offers a smoking cessation program to help smokers break the habit. For $25, program participants receive two workbooks and three one-on-one counseling sessions with a tobacco treatment specialist certified through the Mayo Clinic. Sheridan said counseling, when combined with nicotine replacement therapy, can double a person’s chances of quitting.
“One-on-one sessions are important because everyone is different, so everyone doesn’t quit the same way,” Sheridan said. “This is an individualized program focusing on individual motives for quitting and an individualized treatment plan.”
For more information, or to register for St. Mary’s smoking cessation program, call St. Mary’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation at 304.399.7402.
Here are some other steps to help you get ready for your Quit Day
• Tell your friends and family about your Quit Day.
• Get rid of all the cigarettes and ashtrays in your home, car and at work.
• Stock up on oral substitutes — sugarless gum, carrot sticks, hard candy, cinnamon sticks, coffee stirrers, straws and/or toothpicks.
• Decide on a plan. Will you use NRT or other medicines? Will you participate in a smoking cessation program? If so, sign up now.
• Practice saying, “No thank you, I don’t smoke.”
• Set up a support system. This could be a group program or a friend or family member who has successfully quit and is willing to help you. Ask family and friends who still smoke not to smoke around you and not to leave cigarettes out where you can see them.
• Think about your past attempts to quit. Try to figure out what worked and what didn’t.