The arrival of a new baby can be an exciting time for parents and their families. And once baby arrives, everyone shares one common goal: ensuring the health and safety of the newborn.
A risk that can be one of the least suspected in keeping a baby safe is Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). The most common cause of SUID is an unsafe sleep environment, which can lead to incidents such as accidental suffocation and strangulation. Each year, the United States loses nearly 3,700 babies to SUID, and a recent article published by the Journal of the American Medical Association reports that an infant is nine times more likely to be a victim of accidental suffocation than an 18-year-old is to be in a fatal car crash. In West Virginia, a baby dies every 10 days because of sleep-related causes. Educating parents that the risk of death due to unsafe sleep situations is high, but can be prevented, remains a necessary and critical strategy in our efforts to keep infants safe.
The month of September marks the observance of Infant Safe Sleep Month across West Virginia to increase visibility and delivery of consistent infant safe sleep messages to expectant parents, new parents, grandparents and other caregivers using multifaceted media outreach strategies.
Both St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) and Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) are partners in Our Babies: Safe and Sound, an educational campaign that provides parents and other caregivers of infants under the age of 1, as well as expectant parents and professionals, with information and tips to keep babies safe while sleeping, and how to remain calm when babies cry. The overall goal of the campaign is to help prevent West Virginia infants from injury and death. Our Babies: Safe and Sound is a project of TEAM for WV Children.
“Suffocation and strangulation in an adult bed or other unsafe sleeping surface is the leading cause of injuryrelated death for West Virginia infants in the fi rst year of life,” said Mary Beth Stewart, RNC-OB, EFM, IBCLC, clinical manager of SMMC Maternity Services. “By educating the public about the importance of safe sleep, we can work to help prevent the heartbreak of losing a child due to unsafe sleeping conditions.”
“Accidental suffocation and strangulation is the third leading cause of death for infants in the United States, and babies who sleep in an adult bed are 40 times more likely to die from accidental suffocation than those who sleep in their own cribs or bassinets,” said Emily Stacy, nurse manager of Maternal Services at CHH. “We want to spread the message that putting your baby to sleep on his or her back every time will help reduce the risk of death.”
For more information about safe sleep, contact Mary Beth Stewart at SMMC Maternity Services at 304.526.1316 or Emily Stacy at CHH Maternal Services at 304.526.2471.