St. Mary’s Medical Center opened a public pharmacy Monday, Nov. 8. The new St. Mary’s Pharmacy, located on the first floor of the Highlawn Medical Building, 2828 First Ave., Huntington, features a drive-thru and retail items.
Plans for an official ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date.
The new pharmacy is open to patients, employees and community members. Personalized pharmacy services offered include prescription filling for most insurances, immunizations, a selection of over-the-counter medications, a wide range of educational/counseling services and disease management support.
In addition to a drive-thru window, the new location has designated parking for pharmacy customers, same-day service for new prescriptions and expanded hours, including weekends.
The pharmacy is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Customers can also use a mobile app for prescription refills and secure messaging with the pharmacy. After providing their cell phone number to the pharmacy, customers can download the app by searching for RxLocal in their appstore.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.