Annual Celebration Set for Feb. 7
Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. It is more fatal than all forms of cancer combined, claiming the lives of nearly 350,000 women every year. While one in 31 American women dies from breast cancer each year, heart disease causes one out of every three deaths, or roughly one death each minute.
While many believe that only older people have heart disease, it actually affects women of all ages. For younger women, the combination of birth control pills and smoking boosts heart disease risk by 20 percent. The risk does increase with age, but habits such as overeating and a sedentary lifestyle can cause plaque to accumulate and lead to clogged arteries.
Sixty-four percent of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms. But when symptoms do occur in women, they often vary greatly from those in men. While most people believe the telltale sign of a heart attack is extreme chest pain, women are somewhat more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain. Other symptoms may include dizziness, feeling light headed or fainting, pain in the lower chest or upper abdomen and extreme fatigue.
In 2004, to help dispel the myth that cardiovascular disease is only an issue for older men, the American Heart Association created Go Red for Women, a social initiative designed to empower women to take charge of their heart health.
Go Red for Women Event
Huntington’s annual Go Red for Women Celebration and Fashion Show, sponsored by St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and the American Heart Association, will take place Friday, Feb. 7 at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave. in Huntington.
Lunch will be served at noon with guest speakers Mark Studeny, MD, cardiologist with St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and chair of the Dept. of Cardiovascular Services at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and heart attack survivor Angel Schneider. Following lunch will be a fashion show featuring local celebrities, St. Mary’s employees, and heart survivors modeling styles from several area stores. Melanie Shafer, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 morning anchor, will emcee the event.
Free health screenings, including blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and stroke risk assessment, will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. There will also be shopping with local vendors and door prizes will be awarded.
Also as part of the event, attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used handbag for Dress for Success River Cities, a non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. St. Mary’s is partnering with Dress for Success River Cities as part of the organization’s “Share the Love” campaign.
Huntington’s annual Go Red for Women Celebration: Friday, Feb. 7 • Noon
St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington
Tickets: $40, must be purchased in advance by calling (304) 526-6029 before Jan. 24
All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.