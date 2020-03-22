St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a Mountain Health Network Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, is beginning a supervised exercise program for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).
PAD, commonly described as clogged arteries in the legs, increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, amputation and death.
The most common symptoms include:
• Leg muscle pain that occurs with walking and is relieved with rest
• Foot or toe pain at rest that may disturb sleep
• Skin ulcers or wounds that won’t heal or are slow to heal
• Shiny skin with loss of hair on feet and toes
“The idea of this program is to address the disease before it reaches the point of needing surgical intervention,” said Afton Reedy, MSN, RN, clinical manager, St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehabilitation. “If we can help someone early enough, they’ll have a much better outcome.”
Supervised exercise training can reduce PAD symptoms, increase functional capacity and walking distance, reduce risk factors and prevent progression of the disease. Participants in the St. Mary’s PAD exercise program will alternate between periods of exercise and rest on a treadmill with a goal of 30 minutes of exercise. Each patient will be monitored by experienced nurses, exercise physiologists, a registered dietitian and a counselor to provide supervised exercise training and lifestyle modifi cation education. The program, which is offered through St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehabilitation, is covered by most insurance providers. To participate, a patient must have a face-to-face consultation with their physician resulting in a referral.
“It’s very important for the patient to meet with their physician so they can determine together if this program is the best treatment for them,” Reedy said.
Approximately 8 to 12 million adults in the United States are affected by PAD. Certain risk factors can’t be controlled, including aging, and a family or personal history of PAD, cardiovascular disease or stroke. Risk factors that can be controlled include: smoking, diabetes, overweight/obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and physical inactivity.
For more information about the St. Mary’s PAD exercise program, call (304) 526-1253.