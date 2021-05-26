St. Mary’s Neurophysiology, which includes St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center, has relocated to 2801 South Staunton Road in Huntington, formerly the location of St. Mary’s Hospitality House.
All outpatient sleep and neurophysiology services are performed at the newly renovated location. This includes daytime and overnight sleep studies, sleep clinic visits, outpatient electroencephalography (EEG) and electromyography (EMG), nerve conduction testing (NCV), and other related services.
“We are pleased to be able to provide these services in a new environment that will feel a little more like home for our patients,” said Tammy Walls, RN, BSN, clinical manager, St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center and Neurophysiology.
“The new location also provides our patients with improved access, including reserved parking.”
The facility increases the number of sleep clinic beds from six to 12 and adds several hotel-like patient amenities.
St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) for sleep testing, both in the lab and at home. The medical director for the Sleep Clinic is William Beam, MD, pulmonologist, HIMG and director of critical care at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Also on staff are Imran Khawaja, MD, pulmonologist, Marshall Health, and professor and section chief, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; and Lisa Collins, APRN, sleep center nurse practitioner.
For more information, please call 304.526.1880