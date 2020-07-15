Summer is a time when people love to be outside and feel the warmth of the sun against their skin. But it’s also a time to think about the harmful effects too much sun can cause the skin, including wrinkles, loose skin, spots and even skin cancer.
“Spending time in the sun is important for overall health,” said Aynessa Mondlak, FNP-BC, St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center. “But we also have to keep in mind the dangers associated with overexposure to the sun, the worst of all being skin cancer.”
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. The three most common types of skin cancer are: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Melanoma is the most dangerous skin cancer because it’s much more likely to spread to other parts of the body if not caught and treated early. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 6,850 people will die this year of melanoma; however, if detected early, the survival rate is nearly 99%.
Mondlak said it’s important to remember that not all skin cancers look the same and can be many different shapes and sizes anywhere on the body.
Some of the more common ways in which skin cancers can appear include:
• A new, expanding or changing growth, spot or bump on the skin
• A sore that bleeds and/or doesn’t heal after several weeks
• A rough or scaly red patch that might crust or bleed
• A wart-like growth
• A mole, or other spot on the skin, that’s new or changing in size, shape or color
• A mole with an odd shape, irregular borders or areas of different colors
“It’s important to do regular self-exams of your skin to look for any changes,” Mondlak said. “You know your body, so if you see something that doesn’t look quite right, talk to your primary care provider as soon as possible.”
To avoid skin cancer, it is crucial to be extra careful in the sun and avoid overexposure to UV light.
Some tips for staying safe include:
• Stay in the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when UV rays are strongest.
• Wear a hat and UV-blocking sunglasses to protect your face.
• Wear sunscreen and reapply every few hours and after swimming. The ACS recommends sunscreens with broad spectrum protection (against both UVA and UVB rays) and with sun protection factor (SPF) values of 30 or higher.
• Avoid tanning beds.
• Have an annual skin exam.
“Many people want to have that perfect tan during the summer,” Mondlak said. “But you need to consider just how much that perfect tan can cost you when it comes to your health.”
For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, visit www.st-marys.org.