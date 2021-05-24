St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence, announced a new treatment option for patients with advanced coronary artery disease, or severe build-up of calciﬁed plaque within the walls of the coronary arteries. Shockwave Medical’s intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) is a novel application of lithotripsy, an approach that uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones. Through this new technology, lithotripsy is now available to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries that can reduce blood ﬂow in the heart.
“This innovative technology is a safe and effective way to treat calciﬁed lesions in a simple fashion,” said Daniel Snavely, MD, interventional cardiologist with HIMG Cardiology, an outpatient department of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “It can make a signiﬁcant difference in the quality of patient’s lives and we’re excited about it.”
As people with heart disease, specifically coronary artery disease, grow older and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries evolves into calcium deposits, which can narrow arteries. Physicians often use stents to open an artery, but calcium makes the artery rigid and more difficult to reopen with conventional treatments. Those treatments include balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inﬂated to high pressure, and atherectomies, which drills through the calcium to open the artery. The new IVL technology allows physicians to fracture the problematic calcium using sonic pressure waves. This allows the artery to be safely expanded and blood ﬂow restored with the placement of a stent without unnecessary complications.
“This is just one of the many cardiovascular innovations St. Mary’s has brought to the Tri-State area,” Dr. Snavely said.
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a MHN Center of Excellence in October 2019. To be named a MHN Center of Excellence, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care.