When it comes to living a heart-healthy lifestyle, what you choose to put into your body makes a difference. Knowing how to shop for the groceries that are the healthiest for you can help you stay the course of eating foods good for your heart.
“When people ask me how to eat healthier
I recommend starting with smarter shopping,” said Chef Marty Emerson, manager of Huntington’s Kitchen. “Shop the perimeter of the grocery store. All of the fresh items are located along the outside isles.”
Items such as fruits and vegetables, eggs, dairy and meats are always located where there is electricity to help keep them fresh. Items in the middle isles have more preservatives to keep them on the shelves longer.
“Another tip is to read labels on products before you buy them,” Emerson said. “Even foods you may think are healthy could contain high amounts of sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.”
The American Heart Association (AHA) offers several tips to help people find healthier options while shopping, including:
Choosing frozen, canned or dried produce when fresh isn’t available or practical. It not only lasts longer but offers higher nutritional value than canned options. Be cautious to read the labels on canned items to stay clear of heavy syrups that have unwanted amounts of sugar and avoid frozen fruits and vegetables with sauces that add more sodium and calories.
Choosing whole-grain foods. Again, reading the labels on foods before you buy can make a big difference on the nutrition you gain from a product. Look for the word “whole-grain” as the first ingredient in a product.
Looking for the AHA’s Heart-Check mark as a way to identify a product that has been certified by the AHA to meet specific nutritional requirements. The Heart-Check is a quick way to find healthy options and take the the guesswork out of comparing nutrition facts on the labels.
“The bottom line is to take your time at the grocery store, make a list and stick with it,” Emerson said. “And avoid going to the store on an empty stomach. That often results in impulse buying and poor food choices.”
