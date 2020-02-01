Lung cancer treatment at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC) has advanced dramatically in recent years, particularly for patients who require surgery.
Previously, lung surgery required an 8- to 10-inch incision. Today, with the addition of thoracic robotic surgery, a minimally invasive approach that requires just three or four dime-sized incisions, patients experience a shorter recovery period with less pain and blood loss, and fewer complications.
“Thoracic robotic surgery utilizes telemanipulation transfer technology as an advanced laparoscopic platform,” said Mark Cooper, MD, PhD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained thoracic surgeon who joined the center four years ago. “It is especially helpful in reducing patient length of stay and post-operative pain while promoting a healthier recovery. It can allow pulmonary lobectomy and accurate localization of small nodules and limited resection, thus conserving lung tissue.”
Lungs have five lobes, three on the right and two on the left, and a lobectomy removes one of them entirely. The more tissue that can be conserved during this process, or during smaller procedures, the more quickly patients can return to their lives.
Cooper and his team perform pulmonary lobectomy surgeries with the da Vinci® S HD Surgical System, and the advancements address a critical need. With lung cancer being the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the United States, and with 225,000 Americans diagnosed with lung cancer annually, the need for such ultrasound. These procedures are outpatient and provide rapid analysis of patient disease.”
Navigational bronchoscopy involves using a bronchoscope — a thin tube with a camera — to reach through the nose or mouth and into the airways of the lungs to examine and diagnose conditions.
“Navigational bronchoscopy may also be used to place fiducial markers near lung cancer areas, which allows better targeting when non-operative patients have radiation therapy,” Cooper said.
The Department of Surgery screens lung cancer patients and tests lung nodules that are found on screening studies.
“We offer a complete thoracic screening service to patients who may be heavy smokers or who have a family history of lung cancer,” Cooper said.
These technologies allow the ECCC to provide advanced techniques for the diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment of lung cancer and other ailments. The ECCC team is saving lives and providing tools for faster recovery so patients throughout the region can get back to living their lives to the fullest. For more information, visit www.edwardsccc.org.