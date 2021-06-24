Mountain Health Network encourages you to schedule your annual health screenings today
Routine disease screenings can help protect from developing a number of serious diseases or help treat certain health conditions before they advance. The providers at Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG, members of Mountain Health Network, are ready to assist you in scheduling the screenings that you need.
The following are recommended tests for adults age 40 and older:
WOMEN
Mammography
Women aged 40-75 should have a mammogram every year. Women over 75 should discuss screening with their health provider.
Blood Pressure Screening
Women should have their blood pressure tested every two years. Women with blood pressure exceeding 140/90, diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems or certain other conditions should be checked more often.
Cholesterol Screening
This testing should begin between the ages of 40 and 45. Women with normal cholesterol should be retested every five years. Women with changes in weight gain and diet, or who have diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems or certain other conditions, should be monitored more closely.
Diabetes Screening
After age 45, women should be screened every three years. Women who are overweight or have blood pressure above 140/80 should be tested earlier and/or more frequently.
Osteoporosis Screening
A perimenopausal bone density test (DEXA scan) of hip and lumbar spine should be undertaken by women over 50 with fractures or a risk of fractures. All women should have a bone density test done at least once at age 65 or older.
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Women under 45 should be screened if they have a family history of colon cancer or polyps, or other risk factors. Women between 45 and 75 should be screened regularly with one of the following tests:
• Fecal occult blood (stool-based) test every year
• Fecal immunochemical test (FIT) every year
• Stool DNA test every three years
• Flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years
• Double contrast barium enema every five years
• CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) every five years
• Colonoscopy every 10 years
Cervical Cancer Screening
Women in their 20s should have a Pap smear every three years. Between the ages of 40-65, women should have a Pap and human papillomavirus (HPV) test every five years, or a Pap test alone every three years. After age 65, most women can stop having Pap smears after three negative tests within the last 10 years.
MEN
Blood Pressure Screening
Men should have their blood pressure tested every two years. Men with blood pressure exceeding 140/90, diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems or certain other conditions should be checked more often.
Cholesterol Screening
At the age of 40, men with normal cholesterol levels should be tested every five years. Cholesterol should be tested more often in men with high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems or other conditions.
Diabetes Screening
After the age of 45, men should be screened every three years. Men who are overweight or have blood pressure above 140/80 should be tested earlier and/or more frequently.
Osteoporosis Screening
Men between 50 and 70 with risk factors for osteoporosis should discuss screening with their physician.
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Men under 45 should be screened if they have a family history of colon cancer or polyps, or other risk factors. Men between 45 and 75 should be screened regularly with one of the following tests:
• Fecal occult blood (stool-based) test every year
• Fecal immunochemical test (FIT) every year
• Stool DNA test every three years
• Flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years
• Double contrast barium enema every five years
• CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) every five years
• Colonoscopy every 10 years
Prostate Cancer Screening
At age 50, men should discuss screening with their doctor. African American men and men with a family history of prostate cancer should begin discussions at age 45. Prostate exams are no longer routinely performed on men without symptoms. However, for those who choose to be tested, the PSA blood test is done every year. Beginning at age 40, a yearly digital rectal exam is recommended.
To schedule these important screenings, talk with your primary care provider. If you do not have one, providers across Mountain Health Network are accepting new patients. Visit our website at www.mountainhealthnetwork.org to find a physician near you.