October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection.
Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually form a tumor that can often be seen on an X-ray or felt as a lump. The tumor is cancerous when the cells grow into surrounding tissues or spread to distant areas of the body. Although breast cancer occurs almost entirely in women, men can get breast cancer too.
Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many people have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Breast cancer that’s found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully. Cabell Huntington Hospital Breast Health Center and St. Mary’s Breast Center recommend women begin receiving annual mammograms at age 40. Women with a family history of breast cancer should begin regular screening mammograms 10 years before their relative’s diagnosis.
Special events to raise awareness and provide education:
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Free Breast Screening
This free breast screening consists of a free breast exam and a coupon for a discounted mammogram. Screenings must be scheduled in advance.
Location: St. Mary’s Breast Center
Time: 1-4 p.m.
More information: 304.526.1492.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Marshall Hall of Fame Café Pink Out!
During this special event, 10 percent of all Marshall Hall of Fame Café sales will go to St. Mary’s Pink Ribbon Fund, which provides breast health services to uninsured and underinsured women.
Location: Marshall Hall of Fame Café, 857 Third Ave., Huntington
Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. St. Mary’s Breast Center will have a display from 5-7 p.m.
More information: 304.697.9800
Thursday, Oct. 10
Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Attendees may purchase items off the menu to enjoy.
Location: Fratelli’s, 6007 US. 60, Barboursville
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304.526.8221
Friday, Oct. 18
Free Clinical Breast and Gynecologic Exams
The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center is having a one-day walk-in clinic offering free clinical breast and gynecologic exams.
Location: The Comprehensive Breast Center
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information: 304.526.2440
Sunday, Oct. 20
Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion
This free event is open to breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Refreshments will be served. Keith Matheny, motivational entertainer, and Jinnie Knight, breast cancer survivor, will speak.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center,
2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington
Time: 2-4 p.m.
More information: 304.526.8221
Monday, Oct. 21
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served.
Location: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304.526.2443
For more information about these events, visit www.st-marys.org and www.cabellhuntington.org.