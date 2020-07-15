The American Heart Association’s Huntington Heart Walk, presented by St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heart Walk is taking on a different look by going virtual Saturday, June 6.
“Though we will miss getting together with everyone, we are excited about the opportunity to still be able to do the important work of raising awareness of heart disease and stroke,” said Kelli Klaiber, interim director, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute. “We look forward to seeing the creative ways the community participates with us this year.”
The Huntington Heart Walk will kick off at 9 a.m. via a special opening ceremony walkers can view on the walk’s Facebook event page. When the ceremony concludes, Heart Walk participants are asked to walk wherever they are and share their experience via social media by adding #HuntingtonWalk to their posts. Walkers are also encouraged to plan fun activities for their households to get everyone moving, while still following social distancing guidelines.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to stay connected, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Susan Martino, development director for the Heart Walk. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes this year’s Heart Walk their own.”
Following the conclusion of the opening ceremony until the walk wraps at noon, the Huntington Heart Walk Facebook event page will share photos and videos of participants, as well as informational videos about heart disease. Heart and stroke survivors will also share their stories and be honored during the walk.
To register, or to access the Facebook event page, visit www.heart.org/huntingtonwalk.There is no fee to participate in the walk. Funds raised from the Huntington Heart Walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health.
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. The organization is dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, the American Heart Association funds innovative research, advocates for the public’s health and shares lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century.