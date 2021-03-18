Cabell Huntington Hospital wants you start off the new year healthier. Screenings are designed to detect diseases or conditions in their earliest stages, when treatment is usually more successful. To help you learn more about your individual health status and risks, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center offer screenings that you can schedule on your own, without a physician’s order. Once you know your risk of coronary artery disease, vascular disease, lung disease and/ or other conditions, you and your physician can work together on lifestyle changes, medication and other strategies to monitor, treat or even improve it. Consider scheduling one of these quick and simple screenings to maintain your good health in 2019.
Cardiac CT Calcium Scoring
Are you concerned about heart disease? A cardiac CT scan, or CAT scan, for coronary calcium is a noninvasive way of obtaining information about the presence, location and extent of calcified plaque in the coronary arteries, which is considered a marker for coronary artery disease. Cardiac CTs for calcium scoring are 99 percent effective in confirming or ruling out coronary artery disease.
This $75 screening is painless, fast and easy, and you’ll be able to return to your normal activities afterward. You will be given a copy of your test results before leaving, and your family doctor will also be sent a copy of the results. Knowing your score may help you monitor or even improve your disease. Your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes, such as medication and changing your diet and activity level that may help reduce the amount of plaque in your arteries. Please call 304.526.2125 to schedule your screening or learn more.
Vascular Screening
Vascular disease outside the heart occurs in the aorta and arteries in the neck, legs, arms and even in the veins. Just like heart disease, each one of these problems has consequences that can be very serious and lead to hospitalization, severe disability and even death. A vascular screening package that is now available at Cabell Huntington Hospital for $99 can help you understand your risk of having an aneurism or a serious heart condition and identify problems with your heart and blood vessels as early as possible. If a problem is discovered, non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment options are available. The vascular screening package includes:
• Carotid Artery Ultrasound Screening: checks for plaque build-up and narrowing of the arteries.
• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Screening: checks for dilation of the main blood vessel in the abdomen.
• Peripheral Artery Screening: checks for plaque build-up in the arteries of the legs.
Individual screenings are also available for $45 per screening. Schedule your screening today by calling 304.526.2125.
Lung Cancer Screening
Cabell Huntington Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center offer a potentially life-saving opportunity for certain people to be screened for early detection of lung cancer. The National Lung Screening Trial has shown that a screening for lung cancer using a low-dose CT scan can reduce lung cancer by up to 20 percent or more. Those who qualify and could benefit from this important screening include:
• Patients between the age of 55 and 74 years old
• Active smokers with at least a 30-pack per year history
• Past smokers who quit the habit within the last 15 years
Lung screenings are painless, fast and easy, and you’ll be able to return to your normal activities afterward. A nurse navigator evaluates all patients to determine if they qualify for the screening. Please call 304.691.1689 to learn more.
EDUCATION AND SUPPORT GROUPS
Childbirth Class
First Saturday of every month
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 9 a.m.
More information: 304.526.BABY (2229)
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
Second Thursday of every month
Location: Virtual
Time: 6:30 p.m.
More information: 304.526.2375
Sibling Class
First Tuesday of every month
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
More information: 304.526.BABY (2229)
Infant CPR Class
Third Tuesday of every month
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
More information: 304.526.BABY (2229)
Diabetes Support Group
Second Monday of every month
Location: Virtual
Time: 6 p.m.
More information: 304.691.1661
Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
Every Tuesday of the month
Location: 1115 20th Street, Huntington
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304.399.3510
Surgical Weight Control Support Group
First Monday of every month
Location: 1115 20th Street, Huntington
Time: 6 p.m.
More information: 304.399.4129
Please call for more information about the virtual support groups and classes.