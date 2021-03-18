Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.