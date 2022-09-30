October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but here are some of the resources and events available to breast cancer patients and their families in West Virginia throughout the year.
Race for the Ribbon
This yearly race is hosted by the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative to raise money for families facing breast cancer.
The proceeds often go toward life-saving procedures like mammograms, which can detect breast cancer that many families cannot afford, as well as emotional support.
The West Virginia Breast Health Initiative is an organization that not only aims to fund breast cancer-detecting procedures, but also breast health education and survivor services.
According to its website, the initiative has raised over $62,000 for the Misty Bennett Seeds of Hope Fund, named after its co-founder, and has provided mammograms in 16 counties, $7,200 in gas cards, 80 survivor kits and 500 mammogram self-exam cards.
This year, the race was held at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex on Kanawha Boulevard in May after a two-year-long break due to the pandemic.
For more information about the initiative or to donate, visit its website or call 304-556-4808.
West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program
This program tries to limit the effects of breast or cervix cancer by providing mammograms, breast exams and Pap tests for women in West Virginia with an emphasis on those with a low income, minorities, those with disabilities and those aged 50 to 64.
The program uses screening to detect breast cancer in patients early and follows it up with diagnostic testing, education and outreach, as well as other services.
According to data reported on its website in 2020, the program has provided more than 2.8 million Pap tests, 289,000 mammograms and 302,000 breast exams since its conception over 30 years ago.
To qualify for the resources this program offers, the patient must be a resident of West Virginia between 21 to 64 years of age for a Pap test and 40 to 64 years of age for a breast exam. Patients under 40 years of age with symptoms of breast cancer or who are at a high risk may also qualify.
People over 64 years of age without Medicare Part B or those uninsured, underinsured or with an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level also qualify.
For more information about the program’s resources, visit its website or call 304-558-5388.
Bonnie’s Bus
Provided by the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, this bus is a “mobile mammography unit” which provides screening throughout West Virginia’s rural areas and to those who otherwise would have little to no access to the procedure.
The bus was created by the daughter and son-in-law of Bonnie Wells Wilson, a victim of breast cancer who had limited access to screenings with the mission of helping to prevent more loss of life from breast cancer due to a lack of resources.
According to its website, the bus has traveled just under 200,000 miles and helped to detect more than 125 cases of breast cancer since it was established in 2009.
Mammograms are provided to patients who have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid or qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, as well as uninsured patients ages 40 and older through grant funding and donations.
To find out when the bus will arrive at a nearby location, check the bus calendar at cal.wvu.edu/Bonnies_Bus or call 304-293-2370 to submit a bus stop request.
Hatfield-McCoy Ridin’ 4 A Cure
This fundraiser in Coaldale, West Virginia, provides hours of family fun through trail riding on ATVs, live music, vendors, door prizes, southern food and a survivor parade for people with breast cancer.
Proceeds from the event go toward funding early detection for breast cancer, prevention and care, including providing wigs for cancer patients facing hair loss.
This year, the “ride date” is Oct. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to around 10 p.m., starting out 1,500 feet south of the new Hatfield-McCoy Trail welcome center on W.Va. 52 in Coaldale.
All-access passes start at $50 for those who purchase in advance. All-access passes purchased the day of the event are $65. Guests may also purchase tickets just for the event without access to the ATVs for $25.
Donations for those not attending the event can be mailed to Hatfield-McCoy Ridin’ 4 A Cure, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV 24740.
For more information, visit the website at ridin4acure.org or call 304-487-8985.
American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a nationwide corporation whose mission is to eliminate cancer.
It provides discovery research for preventing, finding and treating cancer and aims to minimize socio-economic barriers to health care so that everyone can access its findings. The corporation also provides patient care and support services to those in need.
In 2020, the corporation invested $147 million in cancer research dedicated to detecting, treating and preventing cancer, according to the website. It also invested $436 million into other program services like patient support, prevention education and detection and treatment, as well as $134 million for providing financial support to pay for the corporation’s services to patients.
Patients in need and those wishing to donate or volunteer can contact the American Cancer Society by scheduling a video chat online, entering a live chat or calling 1-800-227-2345, where their Cancer Information Specialists are available 24/7.