A variety of federal, state, and local housing programs can help you find and afford a place to live.
Learn about government programs that help low-income people find affordable rental housing. Each of the programs - subsidized housing, public housing, and housing choice vouchers - is different. West Virginia Section 8 housing programs were established to assist those struggling with finding adequate housing for their families. Section 8 offers rental assistance for extremely low- to moderate-income residents. The Section 8 — Housing Choice Voucher program assists low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Housing assistance is provided to the family or individual; therefore, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. The voucher is associated with the resident and stays with the resident, as long as they remain eligible.
The subsidy is tied to specific complexes and paid directly to the owner on behalf of the resident. The rental subsidy does not follow the resident from property to property. For more information contact the PHA in your area.