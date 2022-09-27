Ohio Valley Bank presents a themed booth at the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business After Hours Trade Show on May 2, 2019, at the Conference Center at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local heroes will be the focus of this year’s Huntington Regional Trade Show at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 29.
“I am excited to bring the Chamber’s popular Member Trade Show back after the pandemic,” said Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Attending this event is a great way for community members to learn about local businesses in a fun, informal environment.”
This year’s theme will be “The Chamber’s Mightiest Heroes,” Ball said.
“This year’s theme not only gives us the opportunity to showcase our local heroes, such as our first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers, but also to recognize all of our members as the unsung heroes they are,” she said. “Owning and managing a business is hard work, but so vital to our economy and quality of life.”
Past themes have included movies, rock and roll, sports and western.
Ball said with the theme for 2022 focusing on superheroes, attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero or villain, and may enter to compete in a costume contest. Participating businesses will also be competing in a table decorating contest. Door prizes will be awarded, she added.
Ball says the member trade show is the premier networking event in the greater Huntington area and features more than 50 businesses.
“It offers a unique opportunity for local businesses to promote their products and services, while connecting with the community and fellow Chamber members in a fun atmosphere with food, drinks, prizes and games,” she said. “Digital marketing, especially social media, is a fantastic tool for businesses to connect with their customers and potential customers but there is still so much value in face-to-face conversations. Our goal with the Trade Show is to facilitate those in-person interactions that build relationships and emotional connections with our member’s brands.”
The event run from 5 to 7 p.m. and is presented by Huntington Bank. Additional sponsors include City of Huntington, OVP Health, and Alpha Technologies as Legendary Sponsors; Netranom and Huntington Junior College as Incredible Sponsors; and Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, United Way of River Cities, Mountain State Insurance Company, and Signarama River Cities as Super Sponsors.
