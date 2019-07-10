The city of Huntington is trying new approaches in an effort to move beyond being known as the epicenter of the opioid epidemic to becoming the epicenter of the recovery, Mayor Steve Williams told student journalists attending a Marshall University high school workshop.
On Aug. 15, 2016, the city had 26 overdoses in one day, securing its prominent place in the epidemic. Now, city officials are trying to shed this image and become a model for other communities experiencing similar problems.
Williams, who spoke to students attending Marshall University’s Dow Jones News Fund high school journalism program on June 23, said the city compiles information on every person who has overdosed in seeking a data-driven solution to the problem. He said, “To properly address the epidemic, we need a data-based solution”
Since the peak of the epidemic, crime has dropped by 20 percent and overdoses by 40 percent, but Williams said, “the fight is not over yet.” Still, the city’s efforts are drawing national attention.
The mayor said Huntington’s approach has become so significant that people have come from all over the country to study it. Williams said the city gathers information from our EMS, police, and firefighters. Social workers routinely accompany first-responders on their calls.