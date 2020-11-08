It hit me real hard. That’s why I take a little bit different view on how to remember the plane crash. No. 1, I’m always going to remember. I don’t need any reminders. I don’t need the fountain being turned on. I don’t need to go back. That, to me, is the hardest day of my life … when that day in my life is brought back to me.
I don’t know if I’ve just built up a defense mechanism, but my thing is I want to … you know, their whole agenda, the players and (head football coach Rick Tolley) and all of them, their agenda was pushing Marshall forward in a real positive light. To get it to where the university would shine and people would recognize it. That was their goal. That’s what they worked for. That’s why they were so dedicated to Marshall. The Ralstens, the Wards, the Hagleys, the Proctors — I could go on. I don’t want to miss any — that is what they worked for.
So, I have taken the approach that I don’t want to look back at the tragedy part of it. What I look at is Marshall today. And see how proud they would be of all the new academic buildings we have and the outstanding football facilities that they had envisioned and were working for.