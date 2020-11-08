It’s amazing how much notoriety we’ve garnered since then. I want people to remember that in 1971, it was up to us, the varsity members who didn’t make that trip to East Carolina, the freshmen and the following recruiting class and the walk-ons. We carried on the sport once the decision was made to continue the football program. We didn’t win many games or make many headlines, but we laid the foundation for those who did.
All the championships and national rankings and bowl games, that started with those players and fans and administrators who died on the plane, then us picking up the pieces after the crash. It was up to us and future teams to get it done.
We came within two plays of going 6-5 in 1973 and finished 4-7. Coach (Jack) Lengyel restored the class structure before he left after the 1974 season. We laid that new foundation, and what has transpired since is unbelievable. Seeing the state of the program now, I want people to remember that we served as the catalyst for it all.