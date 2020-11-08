The interim president, Don Dedmon — who went on to be very successful at another university — within 48 hours, he made the football decision to honor the 75 people that were killed in the crash. … I think about the crash victims — the magnitude of that crash. There were four doctors and their wives and another doctor, a state senator. As I recall, there was a city councilman — key leaders in the community — and then you had the dean of admissions, the director of athletics and the radio personnel, trainers, managers, (players) and coaches. Seventy children without one parent, 18 without two parents, so it took a wide swath through the Huntington community, the state, the university and the football program. The magnitude of that, I didn’t realize. I thought I was just going down to rebuild a football team.
In their own words: Jack Lengyel, coach of the Young Thundering Herd
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.