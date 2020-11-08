Football coaches often talk of overcoming adversity — they tell their players to “get back up when you get knocked down.” That’s not just a pep talk around Huntington, West Virginia. That’s a metaphor for life, which rings truer at Marshall University than it does in most any other college town you can think of.
Every year around this time, loved ones are memorialized and remembered, all connected by the most tragic of circumstances.For 50 years, we’ve watched the football program in particular, and the university in general, come back from the most devastating tragedy in American sports.
I have been fortunate enough to cover Marshall’s football program for the better part of 30 years. To have the opportunity to call Marshall football games on television during the Herd’s “glory years” is something for which I’ll be eternally grateful. No university weaves its story around a football program quite like Marshall.
Wins and championships will never take the place of the loss of mothers, of fathers, of sons and daughters. But they do demonstrate an indefatigable spirit, that courage, commitment and character matter at Marshall. To continue to honor them 50 years later is a privilege we should never take for granted.