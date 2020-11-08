The No. 1 thing is, people need to remember how hard and how much adversity the university went through and how hard it was to get here, and where we’ve been. I’ve said many times, there is not a program in America that has gone through what Marshall went through. To get back to where we are now — that’s what makes us so special. The journey back makes it so important — how much it means, because how much blood, sweat and tears went in to get back to where it is today.
In their own words: Marshall head coach Doc Holliday
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.