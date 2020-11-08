What I hope people remember the most about our tragedy is how we rebounded and were so resilient in the years that followed. It was devastating to lose so many who were part of the fabric of our community, university and athletics department. However, the people in and around this program pulled together to get Marshall football back on its feet. Without that, none of what has been accomplished in the years since would have been possible.
In their own words: Mike Hamrick, athletic director
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.