"Personally, the '70s were indescribable to a lot of people. They proved how families really had to care about each other — especially the ones who lost both parents. Looking back on how so many people out of the community were so supportive of us. They were close to the people that were lost, so I think obviously there was a bond. You saw things changing for the better in the '80s. And you can't go back and forget. It's almost more important now, looking back on what the players and the coaching staff and everybody did in the early '70s, mid-'70s ... I think we were at a very vulnerable spot then. I talked to my friend Carl Lee a lot, and Carl only won like eight games when he played four years, but they were important games in the late '70s. As things progressed ... we had George Chaump come in and he was a mastermind of offense. He started the Quarterback Club and I was fortunate to be the first president. We went to the championship in '87 and another pivotal moment was after the '87 championship loss. The movement to build the stadium began. That got approved in '89 and it opened up in '91."
In their own words: Parker Ward
