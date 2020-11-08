Essential reporting in volatile times.

For a while, I thought it just affected me. I thought it was just me, but I grew to realize that everybody was involved. If you want to call that survivor’s guilt, then I guess I did suffer from it. It’s as emotional a thing as you can ever be a part of.

After the crash, I was mad at God. In time, I got my mind right and determined that “The Old Master,” as I call him, doesn’t interfere with things that cause a tragedy. Was I down? Yes. I’m at peace now. I love Marshall and I love Huntington.

I learned that it’s a hard thing getting through life. After you have happen what happened in your lifetime, after it’s all over, you try to make things better. It takes time. You can’t just snap your fingers and get over it, but you have to try. Eventually you’ll have peace of mind. Life’s been hard, but it’s good.

