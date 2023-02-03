While local and regional colleges and high schools may be prepared for cardiac emergencies at sporting events, one physician said lower levels of athletics may need additional sports medicine outreach and emergency preparedness.
Andy Gilliland, M.D., Marshall Health sports medicine physician, said parent advocacy makes a difference when it comes to adding emergency preparedness measures for youth sports.
“The thing to increase the presence of sports medicine outreach, and therefore cardiac protection, would be parental advocacy and engagement of youth sport administrators,” he said.
Youth sports administrators engaging with local hospital organizations, as well as partnerships with organizations such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association, can increase automated external defibrillator (AED) numbers and strengthen emergency preparedness plans.
“There are a lot of grants out there where you can get AEDs, but it takes engagement and active pursuit of those things,” Gilliland said. “A lot of times we take things for granted until there’s a catastrophic event, and then nothing’s taken for granted.
“I realize that looks like a big investment on the front end, but the idea of safety and precaution is another,” he continued.
While team physicians and other leaders should know where AEDs are located, Gilliland said it is not a bad idea for parents and athletes to also be aware. AEDs should also be kept up to date.
“Especially in this moment in time, asking where the AED is is the biggest question anybody could ask,” Gilliland said. “AEDs are designed to be used by the everyman. They’re not designed to be used just by physicians.”
Gilliland is a supporter of youth sports himself, which he said makes him more passionate and concerned about these issues. Awareness can be the first step to increasing the number of AEDs and other emergency measures at sporting events.
“Awareness is more about preparedness. Awareness is about foresight, it’s less so about hindsight,” he said.
High schools, colleges and universities in the region have certified athletic trainers and sports medicine staff, but that is often not the case at the middle-school level and below, Gilliland said.
“Once you get past the high school level, preparedness becomes very relevant because the number of organizations grow as you go further down, meaning that each high school has four middle schools that feed into it,” he said.
“That same level of organization is not down at the elementary and middle school level, which is not anybody’s fault. It’s not anything that they’re doing wrong. It’s just because they don’t have the same organizational resources that you do once you get up into the high school and collegiate levels,” Gilliland said.
In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2, Gilliland said now is a good time for all sports teams and leagues to update emergency plans and procedures.
“Most of our colleges are pretty ready; they have full-time athletic trainers, or colleges have emergency actions plans that we practice every summer just to make sure that we know, ‘If this, then that,’” Gilliland said.
“In the Tri-State we’re actually really lucky because that filters down to most of our high schools as well, because our high schools follow the same models that our colleges do,” he said.
Local and regional hospital systems also partner with sports teams to provide care if and when needed.
“We’re lucky that a couple of the local hospital organizations here, both Mountain Health and King’s Daughters, try to affiliate and work in tandem with one another about sports medicine and protocols,” he said.
As a member of the primary care sports medicine team for Marshall Athletics, Gilliland and his team provide care and ensure resources are available at athletic events.
“My job is to know that we have a cardiac protocol and to make sure all of those things that we can possibly think of are thought of, and it takes a lot of coordination and a lot of people to all pull in the same direction to achieve our goals,” Gilliland said.
“We’ve had some scary events at our events in the past, and we’ve been fortunate that the outcomes have been optimized because of that preparedness,” he said.
Jason Mader, Marshall Health cardiologist and assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said while cardiac arrest is rare in athletes, like those in Damar Hamlin’s setting and age group, it can happen. Mader said quick recognition and intervention are the keys to survival in these cardiac events.
“Prompt recognition is the first step, followed by intervention with CPR and use of an AED,” Mader said. “These steps can be lifesaving and often lead to a full recovery, particularly if done quickly.
“All levels of athletics should be prepared for this type of event, including youth sports. AEDs should be available, and staff and coaches trained on their use,” he said.
Mader, who has worked with athletes both in and outside of health care, said athletes can focus on the same basics as the general population for caring for, and improving, their cardiac health. These include eating healthy, not smoking, limiting alcohol intake and avoiding harmful substances.
“Preparation should involve a detailed medical history and physical exam, with additional testing if deemed necessary,” he said.
Gilliland said he always appreciates the opportunity to advocate for his profession and for the important mission of AEDs and preparedness.
“Anything that we can do to get the message out about sports medicine preparedness in general is important,” Gilliland said. “I think that is such an easy thing and it’s so prevalent and again, a lot of times it’s completely an afterthought that we don’t think about.”