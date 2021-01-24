Civil Legal Services
The core component of Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) is the Civil Legal Services program, which provides free legal advice and representation for vulnerable people across the state.
Individuals seeking civil legal aid from LAWV generally must meet income guidelines, established by the federal government, and legal issues must fall into general priority areas.
The types of legal cases LAWV typically handles are those affecting safety, livelihood, access to benefits, and other basic life needs. These include, but are not limited to:
- Protection from domestic violence
- Divorce and family law
- Access to government benefits, including veteran’s benefits, Medicaid, food stamps, unemployment compensation and others
- Consumer protection
- Housing disputes
- Access to healthcare and education
Cases they typically do not handle include:
- Criminal law cases
- Personal injury/automobile accident
- Medical malpractice
- Class action lawsuits
- Cases for individuals who do not meet income guidelines set by the federal government
West Virginia Senior Legal Aid Inc.
Quality legal services are critical to seniors to protect their homes, income security, access to healthcare and other benefits, and their autonomy. Needy senior West Virginians age 60 and over anywhere in the state can get help by visiting www.wvseniorlegalaid.org, or by calling 1-800-229-5068.
Long Term Care Ombudsman
Recognizing the vulnerability of individuals who — through age, illness, or serious injury — are confined to long-term care facilities, the federal government has mandated each state must provide an independent organization specifically tasked with advocating on behalf of residents, investigating complaints made by or on behalf of a resident, and assisting them in exercising their civil rights.
Operating under Legal Aid of West Virginia, the Ombudsman program fulfills this mandate. Nine staff members are located throughout the state and their primary duties include identifying, investigating and resolving complaints made by or on behalf of long-term care residents. Issues can range from simple quality-of-life concerns such as poor food service or incompatibility with a roommate, to questions about Medicare and Medicaid billing, up to complaints of patient abuse and neglect.
All services offered by the Ombudsman are confidential, free, and available to any long-term care resident, their families, friends, or any citizen with a question or concern about a West Virginia long-term care facility. Contact Legal Aid of West Virginia LTC Ombudsman program at 922 Quarrier Street, 4th Floor Charleston, WV 25301 or call toll free, 1-866-255-4370.
Disability Rights of WV
Disability Rights of West Virginia (DRWV) is the federally mandated protection and advocacy system for people with disabilities in West Virginia. DRWV is a private, nonprofit agency. Our services are confidential and free of charge. DRWV protects and advocates for the human and legal rights of persons with disabilities. For more information, call
800-950-5250 or visit their office at 1207 Quarrier St. Suite 400, Charleston, WV 25301.
WV DHHR-Adult Protective Services
Centralized Intake with Adult Protective Services assist vulnerable and elder adults to stop and prevent abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Anyone can make a report about suspected abuse to the hotline at
1-800-352-6513.