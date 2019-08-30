ICON football 10 yard line.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics
Herald-Dispatch.com

Herald-Dispatch reporter Tim Stephens is covering Wheelersburg at Ironton, Rick Elmore is covering Oak Hill at Chesapeake, Ryan Epling is covering Spring Valley at Wayne and Luke Creasy is covering Tolsia at Fairland.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.