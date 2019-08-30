Herald-Dispatch reporter Tim Stephens is covering Wheelersburg at Ironton, Rick Elmore is covering Oak Hill at Chesapeake, Ryan Epling is covering Spring Valley at Wayne and Luke Creasy is covering Tolsia at Fairland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: One dead in interstate incident
- Huntington police get back to the streets
- Allegiant Air decides not to extend summer-season flights to Myrtle Beach
- Sodexo ends contract with Stewarts Hot Dogs
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts 29 people
- Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne
- Sodexo ends contract with Stewarts; no more Thunder Dogs at MU
- Raiders, Browns eyeing Ohio captain Pleasants
- PETA wants meat processing plant investigated
- Woman charged in $400k embezzlement case
Images
Collections
- Photos: Ceredo-Kenova's football field named Carl Ward Stadium
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball League, Paul Martin Memorial Cup Championships
- Photos: Marshall students set out on first day of class
- Photos: RecFest 2019
- Photos: Thundering Herd Pep Rally
- Photos: Students meet local organizations at Taste of Huntington event
- Photos: Fly-In Music Festival
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Hurricane, girls soccer
- Photos: APG Polytech of Apple Grove celebrates opening with community
- Photos: Huntington Music and Arts Festival at Old Central City