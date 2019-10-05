Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.