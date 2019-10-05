Tweets from sports writer Grant Traylor and Chuck Landon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four graduates celebrate completion of drug court program
- Police roundup: Man arrested in attempted copper theft from locomotive
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- New version of ‘Calamity’ opens in same location
- Letter to the editor: UC fans enjoyed visit to Marshall
- Malicious wounding, firearm charges among Cabell indictments
- Parents remain adamant calling for new Huntington East field
- Pay raises proposed for future Huntington mayor, council
- Under widespread addiction and low numbers, West End church recasts itself
- Cincinnati humbles Herd, 52-14
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2019 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Hershel "Woody" Williams Celebrates His 96th Birthday
- Photos: Paint the Town Pink in downtown Huntington
- Photos: 37th Annual Greek Festival continues Saturday
- Photos: Marshall falls at home to Cincinnati, 52-14
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
- Photos: Fans tailgate before Herd’s game against Cincinnati
- Photos: Region IV high school golf tournament
- Photos: Breast Cancer Survivor’s Dinner
- Photos: Spring Valley defeats Capital, 41-0