Tweets from sports writer Grant Traylor and Chuck Landon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- UPDATE: Trick-or-treat times being rescheduled
- Police: Abducted Virginia girl could be in Logan, Cabell counties
- Marshall student's 'bloody' car crash as 'Carrie' goes viral
- Killer of former Wayne football coach reported dead at 57
- Attorney seeking $500 million for Cabell County, Huntington as he outlines plan for community recovery
- Development in downtown Huntington continues with building remodel
- Two deputies shot, suspect killed in Ona
- Man killed by deputies suspected in shooting at Ona VFD
- MU board gets look at future ballpark
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Homecoming
- Photos: 28th Annual Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat
- Photos: Safe Trick-or-Treat at Safety Town
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before Western Kentucky game
- Photos: Diwali at the Keith-Albee
- Photos: Marshall vs. Glenville State, men's basketball
- Photos: Construction Update of the Grand Patrician Resort
- Photos: Marshall defeats WKU on walk-off field goal
- Photos: 16th Annual Kirkin' of the Tartans at Enslow Park Presbyterian
- Photos: Milton defeats Barboursville for county football title