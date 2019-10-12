Tweets from sports writer Grant Traylor and Chuck Landon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, one injured in crash near Fort Gay
- One injured in Huntington shooting
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- Marshall University sorority issued cease and desist order
- 'We're not alone' - 'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis
- Mistakes doom Marshall in 24-13 loss at Middle Tennessee
- Cabell Huntington registered nurses begin seeking union representation
- Marathon Petroleum adds three towboats to its fleet
- Huntington Area Job Fair brings 90 employers looking for new hires
- Holliday confirms Herd QB Green to start vs. Old Dominion
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2019 Tri-State Marching Band Competition
- Photos: Cabell Huntington nurses ask for union recognition
- Photos: Inaugural Huntington Oktoberfest
- Photos: Huntington’s 66th annual Fire Prevention Parade
- Photos: 14th annual Ladies in Pink Luncheon
- Photos: 4th Annual Fine Art Auction at HMA
- Photos: Pumpkin Party at St. Cloud Commons Lodge
- Photos: Ashland in Motion's First Friday Event
- Photos: Marshall University vs. Middle Tennessee, football
- Photos: Fall Festival activities at Fairland Southern Baptist Church