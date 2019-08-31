Tweets from sports writer Grant Traylor and Chuck Landon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: One dead in interstate incident
- Huntington police get back to the streets
- Allegiant Air decides not to extend summer-season flights to Myrtle Beach
- Sodexo ends contract with Stewarts Hot Dogs
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts 29 people
- Sodexo ends contract with Stewarts; no more Thunder Dogs at MU
- Raiders, Browns eyeing Ohio captain Pleasants
- Spring Valley shuts down Wayne in 'Clash of the County'
- Five arrested in series of Huntington raids this week
- PETA wants meat processing plant investigated
Images
Collections
- Photos: Ceredo-Kenova's football field named Carl Ward Stadium
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball League, Paul Martin Memorial Cup Championships
- Photos: Marshall students set out on first day of class
- Photos: Wayne vs. Spring Valley, football
- Photos: Thundering Herd Pep Rally
- Photos: Students meet local organizations at Taste of Huntington event
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Hurricane, girls soccer
- Photos: RecFest 2019
- Photos: Ironton opens 2019 football season against Wheelersburg
- Photos: APG Polytech of Apple Grove celebrates opening with community