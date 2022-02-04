HUNTINGTON — With 1 in 4 Americans sitting for more than eight hours a day, and with 4 in 10 not getting regular physical activity, it is more important than ever to get moving.
Walking is one of the easiest, safest and most beneficial physical activities for a person’s overall well-being, including their heart health, said Dr. Andrew Vaughan, associate professor of cardiology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Not only does walking reduce the risk of dying from many diseases, including heart disease, but it also helps control blood pressure, reduce the risk of diabetes and high cholesterol and many cancers, such as breast, colon, kidney, lung and stomach cancers, Vaughan said.
“This whole sedentary lifestyle leads to a lot of issues,” he said. “The human body was really built to move, and not having one’s body do those things really sets up problems, leading to risks for all kinds of diseases. We know now from many studies, surveys and populations that have been looked at that those people who are more active have less likelihood to die of many of those diseases.”
Those looking to increase physical activity and begin walking can start small, Vaughan said. There is no set limit to how much a person should walk in a day; any movement is better than none.
“I tell my patients anything is better than nothing,” Vaughan said. “The old guidelines said you had to do so many minutes at a time, but now they say anything counts. I think that helps people now with busy lives and schedules. They can walk for 10 minutes while waiting for their kids, and it still counts.”
Vaughan said people may not realize that walking contributes to improved mental health, sleep and brain health.
“Exercise and physical activity, just like walking health, contributes to how well your brain works,” he said. “How well you’re able to think, how well you can manage stress, anxiety, and, in many respects, physical activity can be as helpful in managing problems with mood as many medications are.”
Walking improves all parts of the body, including bone health. By walking and using muscles attached to the bones, it helps stimulate the bones to be stronger, Vaughan said. This is especially beneficial to older adults.
“An important health risk factor for older adults is falls, and regular physical activity helps improve core strength and can reduce the risk of falls,” Vaughan said. “It’s almost a head-to-toe way to look at how much physical activity improves all these: not just health conditions, but health risks.”
Vaughan said researching trails in local areas is a good start to ensure a safe environment and recommends Ritter Park for a more flat and even path and the Huntington Museum of Art’s trails for a more moderate hike.
Matt Taylor, CEO at Capital Physical Therapy and Fitness in Kanawha City, has worked as a physical therapist for the past decade in hospitals, outpatient clinics and home health settings.
Through his experience, Taylor has seen firsthand the benefits of walking, especially with his patients and as a personal trainer.
“The human body is made to walk, and we do a lot of it every year,” Taylor said. “Our goal as therapists at the most basic level is to help people return to the act of walking as best we can.”
There is a distinct difference between activity and exercise, Taylor said, which is relative to a person’s exercise intensity. Researching the Karvonen’s formula method can help people find their exercise heart rate and guide them in an exercise zone suited for them.
Walking is a great exercise for the heart, Taylor said, and it does not have to be boring or without entertainment. Walking outdoors increases vitamin D intake, but for those looking for an indoor workout, Taylor suggested using a treadmill and increasing incline and speed until the corresponding heart rate is in a person’s desired zone.
“Walking can be manipulated and modified with a treadmill quite easily to give anyone a workout,” he said. “If your balance is compromised at all, you may consider walking indoors or at your local mall on even ground, but if your balance and confidence are good, then go right for the treadmill or the trailhead.
“Listening to music or podcasts and watching Netflix are great options to help time go by quicker as well,” Taylor said. “I encourage people to do what they love as much as they can as well, so try to hike and explore via walking if you are able and walk or run right into achieving your goals.”