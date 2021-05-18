Editor’s note: This is the 392nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — A handsome brick home that long stood at 1018 5th Ave. was designed around 1900 by James B. Stewart.
Huntington’s first architect of note, Stewart designed a wide variety of houses and public buildings. He designed the First Presbyterian Church, was resident architect for the Cabell County Courthouse and partnered with fellow architect Edwin Alger to design the city’s Carnegie Library.
The stately Victorian that Stewart designed at 1018 5th Ave., was the childhood home of his daughter, Louise. She would go on to live in the house for seven decades, first as the wife of Huntington real estate broker J. Ferguson Thompson and then as his widow.
Over the years, Mrs. Thompson carefully preserved the house in much the way it originally was decorated by a Cincinnati designer.
The front door was adorned with wrought ironwork and cut glass. It opened to an entrance dominated by a large fireplace and a handsome stairway leading to the second floor.
The parlor featured an impressive chandelier that illuminated the room and was artfully reflected in a large plate-glass mirror enclosed in a magnificent fireplace whose mantel reached nearly to the high ceiling. In the dining room, a large, highly polished dining table had as its centerpiece a punch bowl decorated with grape clusters painted by Mrs. Thompson’s mother, Mary Thaxton Stewart.
A library featured twin beveled glass-front bookcases. Designed by Stewart, they were separated by a window seat complete with arms and a velvet cushion.
In a 1971 interview with the Sunday Herald-Advertiser, Mrs. Thompson said she was heartbroken that her house — along with all the other structures in the block where it stood — was slated for demolition as part of Huntington’s downtown urban renewal project. In 1976, the First Huntington National Bank built a block-long new building on the site. Today, J.P. Morgan Chase occupies the building.